EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 19,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
EVEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
