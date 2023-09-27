PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 232,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 100,371 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $54.21.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,261,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

