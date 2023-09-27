Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 759,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 446,914 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.76.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after acquiring an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 680,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 951,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after buying an additional 1,017,494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,435,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after buying an additional 83,092 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

