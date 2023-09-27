Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About Century Global Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.