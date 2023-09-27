AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.71. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

