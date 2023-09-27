NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.36

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 48000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on NextSource Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEXT
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
About NextSource Materials
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NextSource Materials
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Invest in Social Media
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.