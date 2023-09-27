NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.36

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 48000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on NextSource Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

