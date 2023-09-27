Bank of America Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $177.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,632 shares of company stock worth $4,547,610 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

