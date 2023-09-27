Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

TLS stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.16. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 90,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $185,324.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $283,174. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

