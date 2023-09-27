Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Shares of HES opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. Hess has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

