Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NOG stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,683 shares of company stock worth $6,268,543. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

