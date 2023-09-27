Bank of America Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $145.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

FANG stock opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.