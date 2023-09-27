B. Riley Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $25.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.