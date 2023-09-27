Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Bank of America

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after purchasing an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

