Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.