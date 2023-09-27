Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $199.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $120.24 and a 1 year high of $251.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.66.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

