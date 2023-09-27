United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

