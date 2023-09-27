B. Riley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

TECK opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,841,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $6,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.