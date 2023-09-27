Bank of America Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $47.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.15% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Range Resources stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

