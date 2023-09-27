Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target to GBX 265

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAFGet Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 265 ($3.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FLRAF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Essentra has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

