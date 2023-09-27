Bank of America Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $62.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.14% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

