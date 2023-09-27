DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.24 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.