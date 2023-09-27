Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 140.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of SUI opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

