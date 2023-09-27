Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 193075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of C$266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0305248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

See Also

