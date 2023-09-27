Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $32.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $493.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.43. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Humana by 4,628.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

