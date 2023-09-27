Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

