First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 163,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 34,841 shares.The stock last traded at $82.16 and had previously closed at $81.65.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

