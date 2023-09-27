Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 2,095,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,665,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

