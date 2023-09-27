CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CTS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

