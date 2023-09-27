Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,739,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 1,640,300 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CD. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Chindata Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

