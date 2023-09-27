Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $692.00 million-$698.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.52 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.4 %

PRGS stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

