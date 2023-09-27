Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,052.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($12.85) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($12.82), with a volume of 23690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($12.46).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 954.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 859.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

