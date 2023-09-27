Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.4 %

LUV stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

