18,146 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

