Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

