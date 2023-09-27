Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $3,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

