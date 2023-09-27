Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

