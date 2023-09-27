Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

