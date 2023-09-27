Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

