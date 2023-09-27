Virtue Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

