Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

