Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 15,735 shares.The stock last traded at $164.54 and had previously closed at $163.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.