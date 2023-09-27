Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Up 0.3 %

SGEN stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,749 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after buying an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

