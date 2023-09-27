StockNews.com Lowers Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

