Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
