Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

