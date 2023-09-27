Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 64.7 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.