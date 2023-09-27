NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after buying an additional 100,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after buying an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

