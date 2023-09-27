StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 5.9 %

RCON opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

