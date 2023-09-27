StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

