StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.97 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.58.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
