WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.33.

WPP Trading Down 1.8 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

